Your Complete Guide To Summer's Breakout Movie Star, Rocketman's Taron Egerton

When you leave 2019 blockbuster biopic Rocketman, you will believe an unalienable truth: Leading man Taron Egerton is a star. He sings. He dances. He throws himself into the tender story of Elton John fearlessly, even when it means going into the depths of depression and addiction. Plus, Egerton looks very, very good in a suit, as the lengthy Rocketman press tour has proven.
So, that means you probably have a lot of questions about Rocketman's star. Like, who is Egerton in the first place? And, why does he look so very familiar? Then there’s the matter of his singing in Rocketman — is it really him running through Elton John’s greatest hits over two hours?
To make your transition into Egerton fandom easier, we answered all those questions and more. This is everything you’ve ever wanted to know about Taron Egerton, along with some fun treats (like the details on his friendship with co-star/on-screen love interest Richard Madden).
Who is Taron Egerton?
Taron Egerton is the 29-year-old star of Rocketman, who plays Elton John from about age 18 until the rock star’s early 40s. Egerton will be turning 30 in November 2019. He loves pints, his little sisters, and his native Wales. His name is a misspelling of the Welsh word for “thunder,” “taran.”
Egerton graduated from England’s Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in 2012. He used Elton John’s “Your Song” as his audition piece. Now, you can listen to Egerton’s own Rocketman rendition of “Your Song” on Spotify. As Egerton said during his 2019 Academy Awards post-party live duet with John, “It’s funny how life turns out, isn’t it?”
Where is Taron Egerton from?
Egerton was technically born in England, since his parents are from Liverpool. But, he moved to Wales, where is grandmother is from, at a young age with his mom, Christine Egerton. Egerton then grew up in Wales with his mother and stepfather. That’s why he told British chat show host Jonathan Ross he considers himself to be Welsh “through and through.”
Egerton’s Welsh heritage also explains his absolute best chat show trick: pronouncing his extremely long-lettered hometown, llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch, with perfect precision. This charming ability has most famously been put on display on The Jonathan Ross Show and The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. Egerton was made to say “llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch” so much during 2016’s Eddie The Eagle press tour, even his co-star for the film, Hugh Jackman, is able to do the bit. See the below video as evidence.
What is Taron Egerton's Instagram handle?
Taron Egerton's Instagram handle is, very sensibly, @taron.egerton. You can find a treasure trove of Egerton-centric treats on his Instagram feed, from photo of himself and his Rocketman co-stars to very earnest selfies with scenic vistas. Also, Egerton will sometimes bless his followers with behind the scenes photos of his most hot-panted Rocketman costumes.
If you would like even more Egerton Instagram content, head over to @stylegazer1, which is the Instagram account of his stylist Gareth Scourfield. Scourfield has been dressing both Egerton and Richard Madden for the Rocketman press tour and has the best exclusive photos to prove it.
What are the best Taron Egerton movies?
Prior to Rocketman, Taron Egerton was best known for leading the Kingsman franchise as Eggsy Unwin, a working-class youth who becomes a princess-dating gentleman spy. Egerton also starred in 2014’s Testament of Youth with Kit Harington and Oscar-winner Alicia Vikander, Eddie the Eagle with Hugh Jackman, and 2018’s Robin Hood with Jamie Foxx. He also played Tom Hardy’s on-screen boyfriend in 2015’s Legend and an animated soft boy gorilla named Johnny in 2016’s Sing.
Egerton’s biggest number in Sing is Elton John’s “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me.”
Does Taron Egerton sing?
Yes, Taron Egerton can sing. Before showing off his pipes on Rocketman, Egerton sang multiple songs in Sing and did a track for Eddie the Eagle with Hugh Jackman called “Thrill Me.” Also, Egerton is consistently made to sing during talk show visits. No one is complaining.
Does Taron Egerton do his own singing in Rocketman?
Yes, Taron Egerton does do his own singing in Rocketman, and the crew behind the film couldn’t be prouder of that fact. That is why Egerton didn’t wear prosthetic teeth during filming, as director Dexter Fletcher was concerned the gap-creating fakes would impede his lead’s singing ability. Instead, the team painted a John-style gap into Egerton’s teeth, as he told The Hollywood Reporter.
Thanks to everyone's hard work, you can now listen to Egerton sing through Elton John’s catalog with the full Rocketman soundtrack, which is now available to stream.
Is there one Taron Egerton singing video I should definitely watch?
There are so many personal favorite Taron Egerton singing videos. Egerton and Richard Madden’s Elton John-y Carpool Karaoke episode deserves an Emmy. The time he smiled through a Beauty And The Beast singalong on Jonathan Ross couldn’t be more heartwarming (the little sweater-tie combo!). His first Elton John duet auto populates in this writer's Google Chrome address bar.
However, while researching this question, Egerton’s 2018 visit to Jimmy Fallon proved to be the top recommendation. Not only does Egerton very adorably sing a few lines from earnest classic Bambi while sharing a sweet childhood story, but he is later goaded into belting out a Welsh tune. Egerton is so good, Jimmy Fallon fully stops joking for once. Watch this right now!
Will Taron Egerton win an Oscar for Rocketman?
Oscar nominations likely won’t roll around until the end of January 2020, so we’re months away from knowing whether Taron Egerton will definitely get an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Elton John. However sites from IndieWire.com to Vanity Fair predict he is already a major Best Actor contender. The biggest question around Egerton’s Oscar future hinges on whether the Academy will award another actor in a rock biopic following Rami Malek’s win for Bohemian Rhapsody in 2019.
At least Taron Egerton did all of his own singing.
Are Taron Egerton and Richard Madden best friends?
Yes, Taron Egerton and Richard Madden have become best friends after playing lovers in Rocketman. Egerton calls Madden “Dicky” and Madden calls Egerton “Ducky,” as their Twitter fandom has figured out.
This new friendship has become a major selling point of the Rocketman press tour. Egerton became visibly emotional while talking about it during the film’s Cannes press conference, and Madden can't stop complimenting Egerton. This means there are many Instagram photos of their BFFship — almost all of Egerton's come with delightfully sarcastic captions about Madden.
Does Taron Egerton have a girlfriend?
Yes, Taron Egerton does have a girlfriend. Her name is Emily Thomas, and she also works in Hollywood. Thomas was a third assistant director on Solo: A Star Wars Story and The Kid Who Would Be King. She served as an assistant to Gal Gadot during Wonder Woman and Justice League.
Egerton and Thomas began dating in 2016. Although Egerton never posts about Thomas on Instagram, he did take her as his date to Rocketman's London premiere. They once were drunk in Elton John’s home and raided his fridge.
What movies will Taron Egerton do next?
Taron Egerton is currently filming Sing 2, as IMDb and his own Instagram confirm. He also leads Netflix’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, which premieres Friday, August 30.
It’s unclear what Egerton will do after Sing 2 and Age of Resistance, however he did recently hint he may be re-teaming with Eddie pal Hugh Jackman. “I dearly hope that happens in a film,” Egerton told MTV International. “It may be happening in another way before then.” This is when you remember Jackman’s live show world tour just so happens to be going until late October 2019. What a coincidence.
Does Taron Egerton know about the thirst tweets?
Yes, and he has questions.
