Everything We Know About Netflix’s 2019 Original Series

Netflix is officially the future. First, the streaming service made history by being the first network, or “network,” this century to have more Emmy nominations than HBO. Then, it went and tied the premium cable giant at the 2018 Emmys with both companies taking home 23 total awards.
So, it’s time to actually look into the future of Netflix. With 2019 in full swing, it's time to figure out what treats lie in our streaming future. And, the next year is already filled with ultra bingeable promise.
From new series like coming-of-age romp Sex Education and twisty party saga Russian Doll (starring an Orange Is The New Black fave) to new seasons of fan-favorites like 13 Reasons Why and Stranger Things, there is a lot to look forward to. Keep reading to get all the details on Netflix’s 2019 original series, including what they’re about, who’s in the casts, and when they’ll premiere. We hope your queue is ready.