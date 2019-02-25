Give Rami Malek An Oscar For Falling Off The Stage & Being Super Chill About It

While the glitz of Rami Malek winning the Best Leading Actor Academy Award was still freshly aglow, he fell off the stage. Photographers caught the Bohemian Rhapsody star stumbling off the stage after the Oscars ceremony had come to a close, holding his new statue aloft all the while. Afterward, a paramedic treated Malek, ensuring our newest Oscar winner was going to be okay. He appears to be in good shape, as Malek did later appear at after parties for the ceremony. At the Governor's Ball after party, Malek even opened a bottle of Champagne — sprayed a bottle of Champagne, more like it — in celebration.
Unfortunately for Malek, there is video.*
New video shows Rami Malek fall offstage after his #Oscars win https://t.co/uPaOo1lMA1 (Credit: @michaelbearden) pic.twitter.com/AhHURRKE21— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 25, 2019
The actor took home the golden man for his portrayal of Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury in the film Bohemian Rhapsody.
"Oh, my God. My mom is in here somewhere. Oh, I love you. Oh, I love you, lady. My family, thank you for all of this," Malek said during his acceptance speech. "Listen, we made a film about a gay man, an immigrant, who lived his life as unapologetically himself. And the fact that I'm celebrating him and this story with all of you tonight is proof that we're longing for stories like this. I am the son of immigrants from Egypt; I am a first-generation American, and part of my story is being written right now."
Later, he shouted out Lucy Boynton, his co-star in the film who also now appears to be his girlfriend.
"Lucy Boynton, you're the heart of this film. You are beyond immensely talented. You have captured my heart," he told the crowd.
Then, he promptly fell. The Oscars are an emotional and hazardous evening.
*This post has been updated with additional reporting.
