Rami Malek Professed His Love To Lucy Boynton At The Oscars

Sounds like Best Actor winner Rami Malek can really relate to Queen's song "Love of My Life" — at least, according to his Oscar speech.
Just before heading to the stage to accept the Academy Award for his role of music legend Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, Malek planted a few kisses on his Oscar date — girlfriend and Bohemian Rhapsody co-star, Lucy Boynton.
In the film, Sing Street and Murder On the Orient Express actress Boynton portrays Mercury's girlfriend-turned-platonic soulmate Mary Austin. She is the female lead of the movie.
Here's that epic kiss:
Boynton and Malek connected after meeting on the Bohemian Rhapsody set, and are now very much a real-life pair.
On stage, Malek addressed Boynton directly, thanking her both for her contributions to the Oscar-winning movie and his personal life.
"Lucy Boynton, you're the heart of this film, you are beyond immensely talented," Malek said. "You have captured my heart."
This isn't the first time that Malek has addressed his love at an award show. While accepting the SAG Award for his portrayal of the Queen frontman, Malek said:
"Thank you, Lucy Boynton. You have been my ally, my confidant, my love. I appreciate you so much."
Bohemian Rhapsody may not be a true love story, but it certainly facilitated one when the cameras stopped rolling.
