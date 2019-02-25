The Oscar-nominated music pic Bohemian Rhapsody (named after the karaoke favorite) chronicles Queen's meteoric rise to fame. In addition to epic performances, the film features an intimate look at the members of the legendary group, with a specific focus on lead singer Freddie Mercury.
A music legend gone too soon, this is the first time Mercury's story has been depicted on the big screen. However, it's his iconic performances, recreated with detail, that should appease Queen fans the most. If you don't have the film's titular song memorized...you will by the time the credits roll.
A biopic would be nothing without an epic cast. Fortunately, the stars of this movie have completely transformed themselves into the London rockers — big hair and all. Click through to read about the cast of this killer Queen biopic.