Rami Malek & Lucy Boynton Turned The SAGs Into An Adorable Date Night

Not only did Rami Malek get an Oscar nod for his work on Bohemian Rhapsody, but he also walked away with a budding romance. He and girlfriend Lucy Boynton, who co-starred in the hit biopic, are treating award season like their own couples' vacay. The latest stop? Sunday night's SAG Awards.
Boynton played Malek's on-screen love interest in the role of Mary Astin, and the couple is rumored to have begun dating in April 2018 after meeting on set. Malek later appeared to confirm their relationship while accepting the Breakthrough Artist Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.
“Thank you, Lucy Boynton," he said. "You have been my ally, my confidant, my love. I appreciate you so much."
At the SAGs, he kissed Boynton after winning the award for best performance by a male actor.
rami kissing lucy when he went to receive the prize pic.twitter.com/EzcTu9Khra— indy (@pridemercury) January 28, 2019
But that wasn't the only fun moment they had that night.
Here they are sharing a hug before Malek gave his acceptance speech:
And here they are schmoozing while Boynton eagerly awaits her BF's win.
"I think one of the main things that attracted me to the part of Mary was the dynamic that she and Freddie have and had throughout his entire life and their lives together," Boynton previously said in a video interview, although she has never spoken publicly on her relationship with Malek. "Although it started off as a romantic relationship, it is something that is so much deeper."
Next date? The Oscars.
