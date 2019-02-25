Rami Malek's Relationship History Will Surprise You

He may be one of the internet's boyfriends, but Rami Malek is reportedly dating his Bohemian Rhapsody co-star, and things have the potential to get pretty serious. That's not to say Malek has found himself a life partner quite yet, but he's reportedly quite smitten. According to Us Weekly, Malek's girlfriend is actress Lucy Boynton, whom he began seeing after they met on the set of the Freddie Mercury biopic in 2017.
Though neither star has confirmed the pairing, they've reportedly been going strong for several months. Us Weekly started reporting on the couple in April 2018, and People magazine reported that the duo was spotted kissing several months later in August. Then, in November, they were seen on a romantic jaunt with their arms around one another while in LA, per The Daily Mail.
Advertisement
Us Weekly reported that a source said Malek was routinely flying to London to visit the British Boynton, who played Mary Astin, Mercury's lifelong love in the Bohemian Rhapsody film. Us Weekly's source claimed that Malek was reportedly "so into her."
The two shared a cute moment during the SAG Awards, and then made a dramatic entrance on the red carpet at the 91 Academy Awards, where Bohemian Rhapsody was nominated for five Oscars.
It's not the first time that Malek has been romantically linked to a co-star. Prior to dating Boynton, Malek reportedly dated fellow Mr. Robot actor Portia Doubleday. Us Weekly reported that the pair split in 2017, and that Malek was single for a while before meeting Boynton. Doubleday has since deleted any evidence of Malek, including Instagram pictures of them kissing.
Previously, Vulture reported that Malek was linked to fellow Twilight star Angela Sarafyan because of all the cutesy press they did for the movie and their relationship in it. (Yes, in case you also forgot, Malek was in Twilight: Breaking Dawn — Part 2 as a vampire named Benjamin.) Whether the duo really dated off screen wasn't ever confirmed, though.
With so many of Malek's roles leading to romantic relationships (or at least rumors of relationships), some people have also wondered if Malek is gay like Freddie Mercury, whom he played in Bohemian Rhapsody. Mercury was bisexual, and Malek said in an interview with USA Today that the singer was "a gay icon, and ... an icon for all of us." But as for many other actors who have portrayed gay characters, there's a reason it's called acting.
So it seems the internet's boyfriend is indeed taken by his co-star Boynton, even if they haven't yet confirmed the reports themselves. But they make for such a cute couple, it's hard to be mad that he's off the market.
Advertisement