Sunday was a big day. No, it's not Joe Alwyn's birthday . Nor is it the day that Timothée Chalamet wears a bib on the red carpet again. It was, instead, the day of the 91st Academy Awards . If you are just joining us and have no idea how much weird shit has gone on in the past few weeks leading up to the show, then count yourself lucky — you get to enjoy the evening for what it is without knowing that they almost created a new category (then got rid of it), eliminated half of the live performances (and then changed their mind), and designed a piece of stage art that looks just like Donald Trump's hair (it's apparently just a coincidence, but we'll let you decide).