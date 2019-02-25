It's pretty rare that a male celebrity wears an accessory on a major red carpet that's truly noteworthy — and totally unexpected. But on the 2019 Oscars red carpet on Sunday, Jason Momoa proved that eye-catching accessories aren't just for the ladies.
Walking alongside his date for the night — wife Lisa Bonet — Momoa paired his dusty-pink suit by the late Karl Lagerfeld with a matching light-pink scrunchie on his right wrist. And get this: It's a designer scrunchie, made by Fendi.
Fans immediately flipped over the red-carpet flex, and flocked to Twitter to gush all about it.
I'll just be here, waiting for Jason Momoa to put that scrunchie in his hair pic.twitter.com/wH3sriU1kV— Nicola Byrne (@nicolabyrn3) February 25, 2019
PSA: Jason Momoa matched his pink suit to Lisa Bonet's dress, and also his pink scrunchie pic.twitter.com/bLX0qJ2rRv— priscilla page (@BBW_BFF) February 25, 2019
Okay I've finally recovered and am ready to talk about Jason Mamoa's Fendi scrunchie. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/vUGHeuVdzd— Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) February 25, 2019
Jason Momoa is trending because he wore a pink velvet Fendi scrunchie to the Oscars! FASHION SAVED TWITTER!— rachel seville tashjian (@theprophetpizza) February 25, 2019
But what some may not know is that Momoa's actually got a history of rocking scrunchies in a completely non-ironic way — and he's got a thing for pink, too. Back in November, he did interviews for Aquaman with a pink satin scrunchie on his wrist, and was even spotted wearing it walking around Australia afterwards. More than just a wrist accessory, he's properly worn two pink scrunchies in his hair as well.
With locks as luscious as Momoa's, having a scrunchie on the wrist seems far more apt and frankly useful for the actor than just wearing some cool cufflinks. All the long-haired dudes out there: take note.
