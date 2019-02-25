Story from Beauty

Jason Momoa's Beloved Pink Scrunchie Made It To The Oscars Red Carpet

Rachel Lubitz
Photo: Rick Rowell/Getty Images.
It's pretty rare that a male celebrity wears an accessory on a major red carpet that's truly noteworthy — and totally unexpected. But on the 2019 Oscars red carpet on Sunday, Jason Momoa proved that eye-catching accessories aren't just for the ladies.
Walking alongside his date for the night — wife Lisa Bonet — Momoa paired his dusty-pink suit by the late Karl Lagerfeld with a matching light-pink scrunchie on his right wrist. And get this: It's a designer scrunchie, made by Fendi.
Fans immediately flipped over the red-carpet flex, and flocked to Twitter to gush all about it.
Advertisement
But what some may not know is that Momoa's actually got a history of rocking scrunchies in a completely non-ironic way — and he's got a thing for pink, too. Back in November, he did interviews for Aquaman with a pink satin scrunchie on his wrist, and was even spotted wearing it walking around Australia afterwards. More than just a wrist accessory, he's properly worn two pink scrunchies in his hair as well.
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic.
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet at the 2019 Oscars
With locks as luscious as Momoa's, having a scrunchie on the wrist seems far more apt and frankly useful for the actor than just wearing some cool cufflinks. All the long-haired dudes out there: take note.
Advertisement
Related Stories
Jason Momoa's Ombré Is Our New #HairGoals
Emilia Clarke Goes Back To Brown
Charlize Theron Is Now A Brunette

More from Celebs & Influencers

R29 Original Series