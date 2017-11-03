Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet Secretly Married Last Month

Jason Momoa has been referring to Lisa Bonet as his "wife" for years. But now, the couple has officially tied the knot.
Momoa and Bonet were married last month, People reported on Thursday. The news was confirmed by an unnamed source, not by the couple directly. People says the wedding was "a very intimate celebration."
The Game of Thrones star and the former Cosby Show actress have been together for more than a decade, so the news shouldn't come as a surprise to fans. Momoa and Bonet have two children together, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf. Bonet is also mom to Zoë Kravitz, and Momoa is her stepdad. People reports that the Big Little Lies star was at the wedding, too.
Us Weekly has more details about the wedding, which allegedly took place at the couple's home in California. The magazine reports that stars Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender, along with legendary rock climber Chris Sharma, were also guests at the small ceremony.
The couple's daughter Lola was born in 2007, and some fans believed the couple got married that same year. They never said they got married — but in a 2013 interview with CBC Television's George Stroumboulopoulos, Momoa referred to Bonet as his "wife," People pointed out. So it sounds like they've considered each other their life partners for a while now, even if they didn't officially tie the knot.
In other interviews, Momoa has said that he's been in love with Bonet for many years, too. He's said that he had a childhood crush on Bonet while watching The Cosby Show, Us Weekly noted.
Reps for Momoa and Bonet didn't immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment. We will update this story if more information becomes available.
