Why The F Does The Oscars Set Look Like Donald's Trump Hair?

When production designer David Korins stares at the Academy Awards stage he created, he sees a paragon of "inclusion and humanity, femininity and beauty,” per an interview with the Los Angeles Times. But when other people look at the stage, topped with tan-hued swirls, they see Donald Trump's hair.
Korins, who also designed the set of Hamilton, told the Los Angeles Times that the "shimmering, swirling symphony of sparkling blues and gold dotted with 1,250 Swarovski crystal strands painstakingly hung above the Dolby stage, weighing 1,600 pounds" was not intended to look like the president's combover — and yet, many viewers can't unsee the resemblance.
Since the telecast began at 8 p.m, audiences have been tweeting incessantly about the resemblance between the President Trump's distinct hairdo and the Oscars set. Most of the tweets are taking the form of questions. So, to all of you wondering whether the stage really does look like Trump's hair — you're not alone.
WTF? Is it my imagination or is the archway on the Oscars a replica of Donald Trumps hair?! #Oscars— Philene Broome (@PhileneBroome) February 25, 2019
Trump's hair will be hosting the 2019 Oscars pic.twitter.com/V40QkTEOsP— Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) February 17, 2019
We've been waiting so long to see what is hiding beneath Donald Trump's hair and it turns out to be.....Queen? pic.twitter.com/86VhhQNQdV— Brian Moylan (@BrianJMoylan) February 25, 2019
Proving the point most effectively, @nightlightguy replaced the top portion with Trump's hair – and frankly, it translates.
Bold move for the #Oscars to model their stage on Trump's hair this year. pic.twitter.com/QO0yjDD5n2— Matt Smith ?️ (@nightlightguy) February 25, 2019
Other users are taking it a step further, and photoshopping President Trump's face below the stage.
I can’t be the only one that thinks the Oscars stage looks like @realDonaldTrump hair? @TheAcademy #Oscars2019 pic.twitter.com/Xcj6S7FZzo— Evan Golden (@Golden_TV) February 25, 2019
Ironically, Korins developed the stage's concept as a response to certain dynamics unique to today's divided America. "I think we can all agree that the world is filled with TOO MANY straight lines & square thinking. For the #Oscars this year I have designed a world based on the idea of inclusion & warm welcoming shapes that stretch out & envelope not only the audience but everyone watching," Korins tweeted.
I think we can all agree that the world is filled with TOO MANY straight lines & square thinking. For the #Oscars this year I have designed a world based on the idea of inclusion & warm welcoming shapes that stretch out & envelope not only the audience but everyone watching. pic.twitter.com/uStpUiDnFX— David Korins (@DavidKorins) February 18, 2019
So, we will choose to see the stage through Korins' inclusive, idealistic lens.
