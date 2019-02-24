Essential Viewing For Anyone Rooting For Oscar Nominee Regina King

With Oscars just around the corner, a clear frontrunner in the Best Supporting Actress category is seasoned and talented actress Regina King. She is all over Oscar prediction lists given her Golden Globe win and of course her incredible and heartbreaking performance in Barry Jenkins’s If Beale Street Could Talk. Surprisingly, this is King’s first Oscar nomination even though she has been making people laugh, cry, and feel inspired on the big and small screens for years. From fairytale adaptations to crime dramas, the actress has evidently taken on every role imaginable. Seriously, it seems like there is no role she can’t tackle.
King has experimented with so many genres throughout her career and appeared in '90s and early 2000s classics that you undeniably love. In honor of her long-deserved Oscar nomination and her possible winning moment on February 24, here are King’s most recognizable roles that made you fall in love with her acting chops.