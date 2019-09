The Backlash To Green Book, Explained

This sentiment is echoed through other critical responses to the movie. Shadow and Act , a website dedicated to Black pop culture and entertainment, begins its review by mentioning the travel guide's notable absence: "In Farrelly's Green Book, Black people don't even touch the Green Book, let alone talk about its vital importance to their lives." In her review on Slashfilm , Candice Frederick pauses on the moment Vallelonga tosses the book in the back of the car as representative of the movie's problematic treatment of the Green Book: "A seminal item in Black history is trivialized and hijacked by a white man who has zero reverence for it, and because of that, the audience is given no reason to have any either." According to these reviewers, the all-white creative team behind Green Book did not adequately pay tribute to the the artifact''s weighty meaning.