While the pair’s outfits cemented their presenting appearance as an iconic part of the evening, their speech pushed the gag even further. “A rakish tilt to a hat. A drape of fabric just so,” Henry said with the silliest chapeau in the world on his head. “Nuance and sophistication are just two qualities of the most effective costume design.” Can You Ever Forgive Me’s McCarthy added to the irony, continuing, “These artists create a pastiche of authenticity yet never distract from the story.” The crowd couldn’t help but laugh to the movements of McCarthy’s totally-not-distracting, wildly gesticulating toy rabbit.