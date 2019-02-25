Here's What Happens When All The Best Costume Design Nominees Throw Up On Melissa McCarthy & Brian Tyree Henry
It seemed like the Oscars were doomed to be an awards show mess. The telecast would be going host-less for the first time in decades. Categories were going to pulled from the proceedings… until they weren’t. Oscar-nominated musical numbers suffered the same whiplash. Well, with one perfect presenting gig, Melissa McCarthy and Brian Tyree Henry proved all hope wasn’t lost for the 2019 Oscars.
All the actors needed were a few wigs, multiple layers of clothing, and a bunch of stuffed bunny rabbits.
The pair presented the award for Best Costume Design during the Oscars and truly went all-in on the craft. Atlanta and This Is Us star Henry donned pieces of the most iconic outfits of nominees Mary Poppins and eventual winner Black Panther. McCarthy went truly regal, mixing the looks of fellow category nominees Mary Queen Of Scots and The Favourite, down to the rabbits that are now a standout detail of the beloved film (fifth nominee The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs was seemingly snubbed from the bit). No matter what happens during the 2019 Oscars, Melissa McCarthy punctuating each of her words by puppeteering a stuffed rabbit will go down as one of the night’s best moments.
this sealed my faith in humanity ?ilysm Melissa McCarthy #Oscars pic.twitter.com/3vQJ1xXhUE— kalin ? (@kalinofficial) February 25, 2019
Melissa McCarthy with a late contender for best gown at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/TotPojorMo— Asha Kodithuwakku (@AshaKodi) February 25, 2019
oh my god @melissamccarthy just provided eternal justification for keeping costume design in the broadcast #oscars pic.twitter.com/8SYC7zr0QB— shauna (@goldengateblond) February 25, 2019
While the pair’s outfits cemented their presenting appearance as an iconic part of the evening, their speech pushed the gag even further. “A rakish tilt to a hat. A drape of fabric just so,” Henry said with the silliest chapeau in the world on his head. “Nuance and sophistication are just two qualities of the most effective costume design.” Can You Ever Forgive Me’s McCarthy added to the irony, continuing, “These artists create a pastiche of authenticity yet never distract from the story.” The crowd couldn’t help but laugh to the movements of McCarthy’s totally-not-distracting, wildly gesticulating toy rabbit.
