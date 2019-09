The pair presented the award for Best Costume Design during the Oscars and truly went all-in on the craft. Atlanta and This Is Us star Henry donned pieces of the most iconic outfits of nominees Mary Poppins and eventual winner Black Panther . McCarthy went truly regal, mixing the looks of fellow category nominees Mary Queen Of Scots and The Favourite , down to the rabbits that are now a standout detail of the beloved film (fifth nominee The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs was seemingly snubbed from the bit). No matter what happens during the 2019 Oscars, Melissa McCarthy punctuating each of her words by puppeteering a stuffed rabbit will go down as one of the night’s best moments.