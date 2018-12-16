Who Needs An Oscars Host When SNL’s Cast Can Impersonate Every Famous Actor?

The 91st Academy Awards is only a couple months away and no one knows who the host will be. Now that Kevin Hart is no longer hosting, people are wondering if there should even be a host or if a group of celebrities would be a better alternative. There might be a better option still. Saturday Night Live brought out their best impressionists and we have decided that we would much rather have a parade of cast members impersonating famous actors rather than an official host.
“Who will risk everything for the chance to gain nothing?” says the narrator as he introduces the mock Academy Awards host audition tapes. Everyone from Ego Nwodim as Tiffany Haddish wearing her go-to award show dress to Pete Davidson as Rami Malek makes their case for why they would be the best person to take on the job. Aidy Bryant whips out a spot-on impression of thought-provoking comedian Hannah Gadsby. Kate McKinnon auditions as Michelle Wolf who shocked at this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner as she provoked politicians and the media with her divisive monologue.
Kevin Hart was originally tapped to be the host, but after a series of tweets containing homophobic slurs and problematic viewpoints about the LGBTQ community were uncovered, Hart stepped down from the position and apologized.
With the steady decrease in viewership, the pressure is on for anyone hosting to boost ratings, be funny but not overly controversial, keep everyone’s interest, and likely still get criticized for not hitting the right balance of everything that’s expected of them. Why put that kind of pressure on someone when you can have someone else impersonate them hosting? The pressure’s off. Didn’t like the host? It wasn’t actually them. Getting tired of seeing the same person deliver monologues in between award categories? An ensemble of impressions will keep that from happening. Saturday Night Live might be onto something here. Or maybe the Academy will consider the petition 12,000 people signed saying they want Maya Rudolph and Tiffany Haddish to co-host the awards ceremony.
