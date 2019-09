12,000 People Have Spoken: They Want Tiffany Haddish & Maya Rudolph To Host The Oscars

After Haddish and Rudolph shared a killer presenting bit at the 2018 Oscars , someone had the foresight to start a petition for the duo to host the 2019 ceremony. The petition lays out a convincing argument for Haddish and Rudolph to host: both are objectively hilarious, universally beloved, and would provide some much-needed diversity to the Academy Awards. Over the past 20 years, only three women ( Anne Hathaway Whoopi Goldberg , and Ellen DeGeneres ) and two people of color (Chris Rock and Whoopi Goldberg) have hosted the Academy Awards in the show’s history.