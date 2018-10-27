We’re So Ready For Tiffany Haddish’s #SheReady Comedy Tour

There’s no doubt about it, Tiffany Haddish is a star. After her dazzling breakout role in Girl’s Trip, the world fell in love with this funnywoman. Haddish’s Saturday Night Live monologue, as the first Black female stand-up comedian to host the show, is on constant repeat on our YouTube list. We’re still blown away that she also spilled the beans on Who Bit Beyoncé-Gate — and lived to tell the tale. And luckily for us, she’s going to tell even more hilarious tales on her new headlining stand-up tour, #SheReady.
Hhere’s the scoop: Haddish will be coming to your city in 2019. With 12 dates announced so far through the spring, she’ll be all over West Coast, with dates in cities in Los Angeles, Bakersfield, and New Mexico. For the rest of us East Coast and Midwesterners, we’ll have to wait until after the winter for her to come out; after all, Haddish has a date booked in Miami for New Year’s Eve. Talk about the glow-up. Haddish, we totally don’t blame you for avoiding the snow. Don’t worry about her ignoring us, though: we’ve been assured that more dates will be announced soon.
For those of us who will miss her, Haddish’s first stand-up special, Tiffany Haddish: She Ready! From The Hood to Hollywood premiered in 2017 on Showtime. She’ll also be starring in a new Netflix special, which will be released sometime in 2019. It is unknown if she will use some of same material from the specials — much like how she famous recycles her beloved white Alexander McQueen gown — on her new tour, but we know that she’s going to make us laugh anyway.
Tickets go on sale on November 2 at 10 a.m. local time on Live Nation, so set an alarm on your phone and scoop those tickets before they sell out. Check out the list of announced dates here.
