Despite it being what she called the year of the woman, with female audiences heading out in droves to see films like Wonder Woman and Ocean’s 8, Black women are still often stuck to just one plotline, especially in comedy. She explained that if films cast more than one Black woman in a lineup of women, then it becomes a “Black movie” (as if that’s the worst thing a film can be). “So it kind of makes it feel like it's a rap battle all the time,” Webb acquiesced. “But everything isn't for me. I can't do what Leslie Jones does. I can't do what Tiffany Haddish does. I can't do what Amanda Seales does. I can only do what Bresha Webb does. Everybody has their own lane.” Even though the comedy side of Hollywood is slow to make room for Black women in more than one lane, this way of thinking almost always results in better content.