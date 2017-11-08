Tiffany Haddish is hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend, and we're already obsessed. The Girls Trip star appeared in the first promo for the show with Aidy Bryant. In the video, Bryant gives Haddish a casual tour of the studio — and things get silly. (It's SNL!)
"The studio is just down there, and then these are the quick change booths," Bryant says, walking Haddish through the hallowed halls of 30 Rock. Bryant then introduces a button that is absolutely not to be pressed.
"It's complicated, but you really can't press that button," Bryant explains.
"Aidy, there's something you need to know about Tiffany Haddish, okay?" Haddish responds. "She pushes buttons." You can probably guess what happens after that.
.@TiffanyHaddish pushes buttons. #SNL pic.twitter.com/VAoOAHCfFc— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) November 8, 2017
Haddish, a successful standup comedian, isn't known for keeping her opinions to herself. She pushes buttons! That's precisely why she feels like such a breath of fresh air, both in Girls Trip (2016), and in the halls of 30 Rock.
Saturday Night Live, for all its Emmy power, has been more than stale this year. Save for a sketch about Papyrus that relied heavily on host Ryan Gosling, the material has been bizarrely out-of-date. (See: A sketch from last week about a woman, played by Cecily Strong, who exclusively dances at gay bars.)
Haddish shared her excitement in a series of excited posts on her social media accounts. On Twitter, she wrote "This Saturday, 11/11 on #SNL!!"
This Saturday, 11/11 on #SNL!! Can you believe I will be the very #first black female comedian… https://t.co/qSVgrCpztv— Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) November 7, 2017
She shared a glam shot on her Instagram account as well, looking ready to take the mic on the stage at Studio 8h. And she should be excited, she's in great company. Season 43 (wow) of the sketch comedy show hosts so far include Gal Ryan Gosling, Kumail Nanjiani and Larry David. And next week, another first timer, Chance the Rapper is the reported host.
