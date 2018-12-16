Pete Davidson made a brief live appearance on Saturday Night Live, introducing the second musical performance by Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson.
The comedian was the subject of much speculation today, with fans wondering how he was doing after he posted a distressed message on Instagram.
Davidson also played Rami Malek in a pre-taped segment of Oscar host auditions. Other than that, Davidson did not appear in any sketches for the duration of the Matt Damon-hosted episode.
Fans took to Twitter to remark on Davidson's appearance and expressed relief that he seemed well.
Earlier today, the NYPD performed a welfare check on him, and his ex Ariana Grande, along with other friends, rushed to his side.
The post seemed to be prompted by a simmering feud between Grande and Kanye West. Davidson lauded West for speaking publicly about his mental health issues.
