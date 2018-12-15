Will Pete Davidson Be On Saturday Night Live Tonight?

After a couple of emotional Instagram posts today and then deleting his account, a spokesperson for Saturday Night Live declined to comment on Davidson's welfare or if he will be on the show this weekend.
A source confirmed to Refinery29 that Davidson did show up for work today. It is unclear if he posted his Instagrams from the SNL set or elsewhere.
Jon Cryer confirmed that same information, tweeting that Davidson was "at SNL and accounted for."
The New York Police Department sent officers to perform a welfare check on Davidson, People reported. Representatives for Davidson have not yet responded to Refinery29's request for comment.
Am hearing Pete Davidson is at SNL and accounted for.— Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) December 15, 2018
We are thinking of you, Pete.
You are loved.
(And just a heads up, when you finally turn on your cell, it’s gonna go apeshit for a little while) https://t.co/erUaTcPSdw
Davidson shared that he was experiencing suicidal thoughts earlier in the day, after showing solidarity with Kanye West for publicly sharing his struggles with mental health. West seemed to start a feud with Ariana Grande, and the response from the latter did not sit well with Davidson.
Davidson was diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) and has publicly spoken about his struggle with "breakdowns" related to the disease previously. Borderline personality disorder, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is a condition that causes a person to have difficulties regulating emotion. This can cause severe mood swings, impulsivity and instability, poor self-image and tumultuous personal relationships.
In several now-deleted tweets, Grande appeared to rush to Davidson's location after he posted about taking his own life. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline suggests not leaving people who are experiencing suicidal thoughts alone and seeking medial attention if they threaten self-harm.
Saturday Night Live with host Matt Damon will air tonight on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET.
If you or someone you know is considering self-harm, please get help. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
