Taron Egerton & Richard Madden Apparently Have Very Good Sex In Elton John Movie

Taron Egerton takes on the role of Elton John in the upcoming biopic Rocketman, and there are many questions to be asked about how he inhabited the mind of such a musical genius and the importance of putting his story to film. But first, let's talk about sex. Specifically, the sex scene between Egerton and Richard Madden, who plays John's music manager and love interest John Reid.
Rocketman doesn't shy away from the personal life of the musician, who came out as bisexual in 1973 and then gay in a 1988. John himself is a producer behind the film, so the film has his blessing, and Egerton promises the sex scene in particular is a "celebration" of the musician.
Advertisement
"I really threw myself into it," Egerton told MTV in a video. "I filmed my first sex scene for this film. I feel that the movie we’ve shot is absolutely a celebration of everything that Elton John is, and part of that is his sexuality."
While both Egerton and Madden identify as straight, Egerton says he thinks "the gay community will be quite surprised by quite how gay it feels."
"I’ve loved every second of it," he continued. "I’m not someone who is remotely perturbed by male intimacy. I’m quite proud of what we’ve done in it."
You can currently catch Egerton in action in the most recent adaptation of Robin Hood, and Madden plays David Budd in the new Netflix series Bodyguard. As for Elton John, prepare to have your heart warmed by this British Christmas commercial.
Watch Egerton's interview, below!
Advertisement