Ah, the tiniest of trailers for Rocketman has arrived! Rocketman, the first major Elton John biopic, has been heavily anticipated — and now, it finally has a trailer. The movie will arrive next summer, nicely removed from that other major British rockstar biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, which arrives in theaters November 2.
Rocketman will focus on John's early career, from his teen years studying at the Royal Academy of Music to his rapid rise to success in the 1970s. The movie, starring Taron Egerton as the music icon, is apparently going to be more fantastical than other biopics, per the movie's star himself.
Advertisement
"Everyone thinks it’s a bio-pic," Egerton, who is known for his work on Kingsman, told Collider last May. "It isn’t. It’s a fantasy musical so it’s actually his songs used to express important beats in his life at emotional moments. He’s not the only character that sings. It’s going to be fun."
Take the teaser. In the short amount of footage released, there's a lot of dancing, a lot of singing (by Egerton himself), and there's some mild levitation. This is Across the Universe meets Bohemian Rhapsody.
Watch the full teaser, below.
Advertisement