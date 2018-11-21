Robin Hood Has Too Much Diversity — & Also Not Enough

In entertainment, the term diversity has become a convoluted catchall phrase. Grasping at the concept without critically examining it, or actually de-centering white men, usually creates insincere inclusivity. This is the exact trap that befalls Robin Hood. If you just want to count the faces of color the film, you’ll have a hefty number by the time the credits roll. The film’s first big action scene is huge battle between the European Crusaders from Nottingham and elsewhere, and Arabian forces. There are people of color amongst the poor miners of Nottingham, where much of the movie is set. People of color also party amid the rich and powerful at a huge ball. Non-white people are all around in this Robin Hood… silent and completely irrelevant to the plot.