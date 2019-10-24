When Polly Cooper (Tiera Skovbye) shows up to the FBI’s office with a bomb, none of the actual agents are tasked with saving her. Instead, Charles inexplicably tells Betty how to defuse a bomb and trusts her snap judgement on which wire to cut to stop the explosive. When teen girl Betty is wrong, neither Charles nor his many colleagues step in to help Polly and Betty. Instead, Charles gives Betty the very complicated steps to locating the kill switch for the bomb.

