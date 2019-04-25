Riverdale Season 3, Episode 19 Recap: The 8 Wildest Moments Of “Fear The Reaper”

Veronica is pushed to share her very unexpected tough talk because Archie is in trouble with the law. Again. In the wake of last week’s deadly Randy Ronson (Darcy Hinds) fight, Elio, who actually drugged his fighter, is working double-time to make Archie look like the guilty. Archie, bumbling ginger retriever that he is, practically makes the case for Elio. Not only is he caught trying to smuggle unused drugs out of his boxing gym locker — they’re the ones Mad Dog (Eli Goree) gave him to prep for fighting a juiced-up Randy — but he apologizes to Randy’s grieving sister live on camera. It’s like he wants to go back to jail.