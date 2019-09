In 2015, Daredevil made waves for its brutal hallway fight scene. This week, Riverdale payed homage to that classic Netflix moment as Archie and Jughead break into the newest Gargoyle headquarters-drug den. For Archie, it’s a way to repay Maddog, freshly out of Leopold & Loeb after some Red-Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) blackmail, for helping him get out of prison during “The Great Escape.” For Juggie, the attack is the newest way to fight his mom and her not-so-secret drug trade (truly, lawman F.P. is the only person in town who hasn’t noticed).