Yara Shahidi & Charles Melton Are Your New Favorite YA Couple

Riverdale’s Charles Melton and grown-ish’s Yara Shahidi have joined forces on romantic drama The Sun Is Also A Star, and long before Melton sings “Crimson and Clover” in a karaoke booth, you’ll be swooning.
The trailer for The Sun Is Also A Star dropped on Wednesday, providing a first look at the big screen adaptation of Nicola Yoon’s 2016 novel.
Yoon — who also wrote the 2015 novel Everything, Everything, which was adapted into a 2017 film starring Amandla Stenberg — created another tale of lovers threatened by bad circumstances. While Everything, Everything was about a teen (Stenberg) who was unable to go outside due to a rare illness, The Sun Is Also A Star is about teens who have a whirlwind romance twenty-four hours before one is set to be deported.
Advertisement
Featuring a diverse cast (in the film, Shahidi's character Natasha is from Jamaica, while Daniel's family is Korean), The Sun Is Also A Star tells a topical and prescient New York City-set romance.
The movie version of this (potentially heartbreaking) love story has everything a YA romance needs. There’s a scene in which Daniel (Melton) saves Natasha (Shahidi) from getting run down by a car. There's another where Daniel admits he fills his notebook with love poems. And a third where, yes, Daniel sings a slow, surprisingly lovely version of “Crimson and Clover” to Natasha.
“Now I don’t hardly know her,” he croons. “But I think I could love her.”
I think we could love Daniel and Natasha, too! Watch the full trailer for The Sun is Also a Star, below.
The Sun Is Also A Star hits theaters May 17.
Advertisement