Cardi B Shut This Conservative Pundit's Insults Down With A Savage Warning

What happens when you come for Cardi B? Controversial Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren found out the hard way when she decided to mock the rapper’s recent political comments, which prompted a few funny and fierce responses.
“Looks like @iamcardib is the latest genius political mind to endorse the Democrats. HA! Keep it up, guys! #MAGA2020,” Lahren tweeted. Not one to let sleeping dogs lie, Cardi B quickly clapped back with a warning.
“Leave me alone I will dog walk you,” the rapper wrote.
For those wondering, that is slang for fighting someone. The internet catfight continued, with Lahren standing by her initial comments and calling Cardi B’s political commentary “moronic.” The latter responded once again, but this time with a classic, nasty-nice comeback.
“You’re so blinded with racism that you don’t even realize the decisions the president you root for is destroying the country you claim to love so much,” Cardi B tweeted. “You are a perfect example on no matter how educated or smart you think you are you still a SHEEP!”
In addition to dropping a new music video, Cardi B has become one of the most vocal Donald Trump critics over the last few days. The rapper took to Instagram to voice her frustration with the government shutdown in a now-viral video laced with expletives and knowledge. She had a few U.S. senators contemplating whether or not to retweet her comments. Her words were even remixed with “Bodak Yellow” to create a catchy shutdown anthem.
Word to the wise: don’t come for Cardi B unless she sends for you.
