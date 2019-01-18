Cardi B Dropped Two Must-See Videos On The Same Day — & One Already Has A Remix

We should just hand over the country to Cardi B. Who else could successfully find the world's best twerker and convincingly call for an end to the government shutdown in one day? On Wednesday, the artist both released a video for "Twerk" with the duo City Girls, and took to Instagram to address the current government shutdown. Both videos are must-see content.
First, some explanation: The "Twerk" video started with a contest. Last year, the City Girls put out a call for the best twerkers in the nation. The very best twerker would win $25,000. In the resultant video, which arrived Wednesday, Cardi addresses a group of hopefuls on the "Twerk" set with a megaphone, saying, "Alright ladies and gentlemen, only one will take home the $25,000."
What ensues is more twerking than you probably ever thought you'd witness in your lifetime, with Cardi B and Yung Miami (one of the City Girls) on a yacht alongside a group of women, all of them twerking until the cows come home. In the end, the crew found their winner.
But that is not what Cardi B chose to talk about on Instagram Wednesday while the music video made waves across the internet. Instead, she called out President Trump for requiring certain government employees to go to work even though they've gone three weeks without a paycheck. In December, Trump decided to shut down the government after Congress did not come to a decision regarding a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.
“I don’t want to hear y’all motherfuckers talking about, ‘Oh but Obama shut down the government for 17 days,” Cardi told her followers Wednesday in the video — the second must-see vid from the star. "Yeah, bitch, for health care! So your grandma could check her blood pressure and you bitches could go check your pussies in the gynecologist’s office with no motherfucking problem!" Indeed, the government came to a halt in 2013 after a Republican-controlled House fought against Obama's proposed health care law.
Cardi stressed that this particular shutdown was "really fucking serious" and that her fans needed to pay attention.
“I feel like we need to take some action,” she concluded. “I don’t know what type of action, bitch, because this is not what I do, but, bitch, I’m scared. This is crazy. And I really feel bad for these people that got to go to fucking work to not get motherfucking paid.”
The Gregory Brothers even turned her words into a shutdown anthem, remixing the Instagram video with the music of "Bodak Yellow," creating a viral hit.*
Watch her full address, and the remix, below.
so excited for our first co-write with @iamcardib, Yeah Bitch / Nah Bitch— The Gregory Brothers (@gregorybrothers) January 17, 2019
??? pic.twitter.com/CoCV7hQPHa
*This story was originally published on January 17, additional reporting was added.
