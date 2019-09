Cardi B Shut This Conservative Pundit's Insults Down With A Savage Warning

In addition to dropping a new music video, Cardi B has become one of the most vocal Donald Trump critics over the last few days. The rapper took to Instagram to voice her frustration with the government shutdown in a now-viral video laced with expletives and knowledge. She had a few U.S. senators contemplating whether or not to retweet her comments. Her words were even remixed with “Bodak Yellow” to create a catchy shutdown anthem.