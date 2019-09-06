Teen shows are famously led by people who left their teen years behind them ages ago. The average age of the Riverdale core four right now? 24. If every available source on the internet is to be believed, there’s a 32-year-old hiding in Liberty High’s midst over on 13 Reasons Why.
So, it’s only natural you’ll start wondering how old everyone is on Elite as you binge through the Netflix hit’s second season, premiering September 6. After all, the students at Las Encinas are getting up to some very adult shenanigans. Clubbing? Yes. Threesomes? Definitely. Murder? Claro que si.
Are teen actors really the ones bringing all these mature hijinks to life? Well, we’re here to answer that question. Keep reading to learn the ages of every member of the Elite season 2 cast, from the HBICs like Lu (Danna Paola) and Carla (Ester Expósito) to the new 2019 Elite characters including Rebeca (Claudia Salas) and scene-stealer Valerio (Jorge López).
We promise some of these results are going to shock you.
Jaime Lorente (Nano)
Age: 27
The mystery of Nano’s age is one of Elite’s most enigmatic questions. Thankfully, we know his portrayer, Money Heist star Jaime Lorente, is definitely 27 years old and celebrated his last birthday with a heaping plate of food. Is anyone else hungry?
Maria Pedraza (Marina)
Age: 23
In Elite, Nano and Marina are two ill-fated teen-ish lovers. In reality, their portrayers are two very in love 20-somethings. While Lorente is 27, his girlfriend Maria Pedraza (who isn’t expected to show up in Elite season 2) is 23. And they’ve got the birthday posts to prove their love.
Miguel Herran (Christian)
Age: 23
In Elite, Miguel Herran plays Christian, the working class Las Encinas student absolutely obsessed with becoming a Instagram influencer. The actor, on the other hand, just posts silly and endearing selfies for his April birthday.
Ester Expósito (Carla)
Age: 19
https://www.instagram.com/p/BtJo6DRAmrf/
Elite’s most fearsome student is also played by its youngest cast member. Ester Expósito turned 19 this January in Madrid with co-star and on-again, off-again TV love interest Álvaro Rico (aka Polo).
And, here’s an Elite fun fact: Expósito and co-star Maria Pedraza have the same birthday, which is January 26. Expósito was born in 1996 and Pedraza was born a few years later in 2000.
Aron Piper (Ander)
Age: 22
If anyone on the Elite cast qualifies as a hype beast, it’s 22-year-old Aron Piper. The actor, who plays fan-favorite Ander, currently has the Instagram display name “ILL,” loves a middle finger pic, and excels at a rap album cover pose. Aron Piper is winning.
Omar Ayuso (Omar)
Age: 21
In the messy machinations of Elite, Anders’ boyfriend Omar has some of the most relatable teenage problems. His biggest issue is figuring how to come out to his homophobic parents rather than, say, a multimillion-dollar conspiracy around watches or the need to cover-up a murder. This makes sense, since Omar’s portrayer, Omar Ayuso, is also one of Elite’s youngest cast members. The actor is 21.
Mina El Hammani (Nadia)
Age: 25
Mina El Hammani may play Omar Ayuso’s little sister in Elite, but she’s actually older than her on-screen sibling. The actress is 25 — although she hasn’t posted a celebratory birthday photo since the one she shared in November 2016.
Miguel Bernardeau (Guzmán)
Age: 22
Elite’s Big Man On Campus is just an adult man in the real world. Guzmán’s portrayer is 22-year-old actor Miguel Bernardeau, who spends most of his time shirtless near water or jumping over cars, if Instagram is to be believed.
Jorge López (Valerio)
Age: 27
If anyone is destined to become a breakout star in Elite season 2, it’s Jorge López, who brings to life Lu’s half-brother Valerio. The debauchery of Valerio makes Las Encinas’ season 1 partying look like child’s play. At least we can take solace knowing the person acting out Elite’s drug-fueled madness is 27.
Claudia Salas (Rebeca)
Age: ?
Elite newbie Rebeca is a mystery on-camera and off. In the world of Las Encinas, the true source of Rebeca’s New Money wealth is a huge dangling question mark. IRL, it’s still unclear how old her portrayer, Claudia Salas, really is.
Inevitably, we’ll get to the bottom of both mysteries. Nothing in Elite stays hidden for long.
