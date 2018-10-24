Story from TV Shows

These Instagram Accounts Prove The Cast Of Élite Is Even Better Offscreen

Elena Nicolaou
You'll find the Netflix original show, Élite, somewhere at the intersection of Riverdale and Gossip Girl. It's a soapy high school drama set in a world in which homework and parental supervision barely (and I mean barely) exists, leaving room for shenanigans. However, Élite takes dynamics found in those shows and ratchets them up to new heights. By the first episode, there are enough shocking revelations to make you doubt your own lifestyle. Could this level of adrenaline be the key to fulfillment? Can we redo high school?
Unfortunately, the pure joy of Élite is sustained over only eight hour-long episodes. After that, we're back in the cold, predictable world. Luckily, the cast — comprised of young Spanish-speaking actors from around the world — can become your next obsession.
Here's where to find the cast on Instagram, and what we learned from deep dives into their feeds.
Ester Expósito (Carla)
Instagram Handle: @ester_exposito

What We Learned From Her Instagram: She and Marina — aka Maria Pedraza — are friends IRL. She and Álvaro Rico, who plays her-onscreen boyfriend Polo, took a trip to Galicia, Spain. In fact, she and Alvaro might be more than friends, considering how much they travel together.
Álvaro Rico (Polo)
Instagram Handle: @alvaroricoladera

What We Learned From His Instagram: He and Itzan Escamilla (Samuel) are friends. He smokes on red carpets. He dresses like he's on vacation.
Así, con la piel despierta

Maria Pedraza (Marina)
Instagram Handle: @mariapedraza_

What We Learned From Her Instagram: Sometimes she goes blonde. She shows that the Élite cast knows how to pose for group selfies. Like Ander, she also dressed as the Joker.
Mis cuatro ojos

Jaime Lorento Lopez (Nano)
Instagram Handle: @jaimelorentelo

What We Learned From His Instagram: He should wear glasses more often. He and his-onscreen girlfriend, Marina (Maria Pedraza), seem to be pretty close IRL. He also goes to bat for Money Heist, his other Netflix show. He has an inner jaguar.
Vintage red nose By: @princesonga

Aron Piper (Ander)
Instagram Handle: @aron.piper

What We Learned From His Instagram: He has very curly hair, which maybe he will grow out in season 2. Do turtleneck and cigarette companies pay him to look this good? He once was a very convincing Joker on Halloween.
Entrevistas varias! :D

Miguel Herrán (Christián)
Instagram Handle: @miguel.g.herran

What We Learned From His Instagram: At 3.6 million, Miguel Herrán has the second-highest number of followers (of course, Lucrecia won). He normally wears his hair much longer. He loves dogs. He is king of goofy faces. The Élite cast takes family breakfasts.
Itzan Escamilla (Samuel)
Instagram Handle: @itzan.escamilla

What We Learned From His Instagram: If you squint, he could pass for a member of Wham! He loves Three Billboards. He was, perhaps, the cutest kid ever. The whole cast smokes a lot. He might be able to pull off bowler hats.
Abrase ??

Miguel Bernadeau (Guzmán)
Instagram Handle: @miguel_bernadeau

What We Learned From His Instagram: He is one with the wildflowers. He posts the best cast photos. He surfs.
cuore matto

Omar Ayuso (Omar)
Instagram Handle: @omarayuso

What We Learned From His Instagram: Honestly, the guys of Élite are singlehandedly bringing back the cigarette. We would watch this road trip movie. He and his on-screen sister did karaoke together.
???

Mina El Hammani (Nadia)
Instagram Handle: @minaelhammani

What We Learned From Her Instagram: She and Maria have amazing hair. Really, the hair! She has a cat and a kitten.
Hola mi México lindo y querido... ??

Danna Paola (Lucrecia)
Instagram handle: @dannapaola

What We Learned From Her Instagram: She's buddies with Miguel and Itzan. Her own music is featured in the show. She's a godmother.
