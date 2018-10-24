These Instagram Accounts Prove The Cast Of Élite Is Even Better Offscreen

You'll find the Netflix original show, Élite, somewhere at the intersection of Riverdale and Gossip Girl. It's a soapy high school drama set in a world in which homework and parental supervision barely (and I mean barely) exists, leaving room for shenanigans. However, Élite takes dynamics found in those shows and ratchets them up to new heights. By the first episode, there are enough shocking revelations to make you doubt your own lifestyle. Could this level of adrenaline be the key to fulfillment? Can we redo high school?
Unfortunately, the pure joy of Élite is sustained over only eight hour-long episodes. After that, we're back in the cold, predictable world. Luckily, the cast — comprised of young Spanish-speaking actors from around the world — can become your next obsession.
