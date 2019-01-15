8 of 9

Will anyone get to go to Florida?



A lot of the original tension between the Las Encinas veterans and the new kids is over who the top student will be: Lu (Danna Paola) or Nadia? Due to Lu’s suspension and Nadia getting dragged out of her fancy high school by her dad, the honor went to Marina of all people.



While bragging rights are all well and good, the real appeal of winning the No. 1 student title is the chance to go to school the following year in Florida. So, with Lu suspended and Marina murdered, does Nadia get to head to the sunshine state? She does seem to be determined to return to Las Encinas, no strings attached, in her final scene of season 1. That could hypothetically put her back in the running for Florida.



Or, will one of the background students of Las Encinas get to take Marina’s place?