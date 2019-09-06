This is where Nano’s brother Samuel (Itzan Escamilla) comes in. Throughout season 1, Marina was torn between sweet Samuel and bad boy Nano. In “Episode 5,” Marina has sex with Samuel and then promptly makes out with Nano, whom she has already hooked up with. Like any 16 year old, Marina was torn. But, she eventually settles on Nano, especially since they’re expecting a baby. Still, towards the close of the year-ending party, Samuel goes to Marina, who is collecting her thoughts alone in the pool room and still has the watch, to beg her not to throw her life away by fleeing with his brother. The request isn’t even romantic — it’s pragmatic. Yet, Marina refuses.