Sadly, we can't confirm the 18-year-old used her mother's signature style from the '90s as her haircut mood board, as much as we can see it playing out in our heads. In fact, it was quite the opposite. What we do know is that Phillippe most likely thought less about the cut than we are at this moment. According to Phillippe's Instagram story, London-based salon The Chapel is to credit for the drastic change — and it was totally spontaneous. Still, the fact that the mid-length cut looks just as flattering on Phillippe now as it did on Witherspoon then proves it's the kind of timeless chop that will never go out of style.