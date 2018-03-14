With the exception of Reese Witherspoon, most stars who shot to fame in the '90s spend more time in TV movies than at the Golden Globes. However, over 20 years since her career began, Witherspoon still remains just as popular and successful as ever. But just because her résumé grew significantly since her start, doesn't mean we forgot what it was like to have the multi-hyphenate star as our breakout '90s beauty icon. But in case you did forget, her daughter and doppelgänger, Ava Phillippe, is here to remind you.
While accompanying her famous mom to the London premiere of A Wrinkle in Time, Phillippe walked the carpet and debuted a brand-new bob. There's a reason it looks so familiar: This is almost the exact same cut Witherspoon had when we met her in some of our favorite cult classics, like Cruel Intentions, Election, and Pleasantville. It's that exact blonde lob that helped introduce Witherspoon to the world.
Sadly, we can't confirm the 18-year-old used her mother's signature style from the '90s as her haircut mood board, as much as we can see it playing out in our heads. In fact, it was quite the opposite. What we do know is that Phillippe most likely thought less about the cut than we are at this moment. According to Phillippe's Instagram story, London-based salon The Chapel is to credit for the drastic change — and it was totally spontaneous. Still, the fact that the mid-length cut looks just as flattering on Phillippe now as it did on Witherspoon then proves it's the kind of timeless chop that will never go out of style.
