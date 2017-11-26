Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Ava Stuns In Long-Sleeved Ballgown At Her Debut

Reese Witherspoon's daughter was the belle of the ball, quite literally. On Saturday, November 25, Witherspoon's not-so-little girl Ava Phillippe made her debutante debut, attending the 5th annual Bal des Debutantes in Paris in a gold Giambattista Valli Haute Couture ballgown.
While the mother and daughter have been known to coordinate their outfits, for Ava's big night, Witherspoon opted for a chic black dress that let her daughter shine. Witherspoon looked like the proudest mom as she posed side-by-side with her twin daughter who was one of 20 young women who were introduced to society at the very exclusive event, which is part-debutante ball, part-fashion show.
Advertisement
To walk this exclusive runway, Ava opted for Giambattista Valli, an Italian designer who launched his first ready-to-wear line in 2005 and six years later showed his first haute couture line. He is known for dressing celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence, Carey Mulligan, Jessica Biel, and, what do you know, Reese Witherspoon, who wore a white, black and blue mini from the designer to the 2014 Independent Spirit Awards.
In 2012, Giambattista Valli made his Oscar debut dressing Emma Stone in a bright red gown accentuated by a bow around her neck. More recently, he designed a stunning red gown for Rihanna to wear to the European premiere of her movie Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. He's a designer who isn't afraid to make a statement with his clothes, which might be why Ava decided to go with him for such a statement-making event.
While Ava showed up with her mom, her escort for the night was Maharaja Padmanabh Singh, who People described as a polo-playing acquaintance of Prince William who grew up in Jaipur, India and is a member of that country's polo team. Oh, and he's also an actual royal, his official title being the Maharaja Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur. The two waltzed to a song from La La Land, which seems very fitting being that Ava's mom is Hollywood royalty.
Ava wasn't the only celebrity kid in attendance. Steve Harvey's 20-year-old daughter Lori, wearing a plunging black Elie Saab with feather details, was one of this year's debutantes. In the past, the daughters of Sylvester Stallone, Clint Eastwood, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, and Annette Bening and Warren Beatty also had their coming out in Paris.
Related Video:
Advertisement