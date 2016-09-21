Story from Hair

The Best Photos Of Bold, Beautiful Short-Hair Inspiration

Maria Del Russo
Take a scroll through Instagram — celebs are cropping their hair left and right. And, there's plenty of short-hair inspiration to go around, even if the typical textured bob isn't your thing. Not sure where to find it? Never fear. We tapped four of the top stylists in the field to ask where they find theirs. Click through for the short styles you'll want to sport this season. Go ahead and show the photos to your stylist — but don't be surprised if they already have them hanging at their station.
1 of 55
Photo: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock.
Piece-y bangs and textured locks? Clearly Rihanna has mastered the effortless bob.
2 of 55
Photo: Getty Images.
This clever style was made for bobs. It's cute, yes, but it's also a cinch: it's actually a series of easy-to-do knots! (Full breakdown here.)
3 of 55
Photo: Via @taylorswift.
Bleached-blond locks and tousled texture? A winning combination if you ask us.
4 of 55
PHOTO: COURTESY OF SAL SALCEDO.
The classic undercut gets a modern edge thanks to longer sides and a versatile length through the crown and bangs. Score a similar cut with these tips.
5 of 55
PHOTO: COURTESY OF BUDDY PORTER.
Actress Sophia Bush's choppy bob is the perfect way to test out a shorter 'do if you're used to long hair, since it's just long enough to pull back. (You can find all the details on this cut here!)
6 of 55
Photo: Jim Spellman/WireImage.
Last year, Angolan supermodel Maria Borges walked the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show wearing her short, natural curls. Not only was the moment a huge step forward for the beauty industry, but the style also serves as major hair inspiration.
7 of 55
Photo: Gregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock.
Rookie editor Tavi Gevinson has sported her fair share of inspirational short cuts, but her most recent pixie is definitely our favorite. The piece-y 'do lets her features (and lipstick) shine.
8 of 55
Photo: via @_charlottecarey.
We love model Charlotte Carey Tampubolon's vibrant, blue, choppy bob.
9 of 55
Photo: Billy Farrell/BFA/ REX/ Shutterstock.
Ever since we saw Lily Collins sporting these '20s-style waves last month, we've been obsessed with re-creating the look with a curling wand and some shine spray.
10 of 55
PHOTO: VIA @HAIRSTORY.
An ultra-short, geometric bob like this one always makes a statement.
11 of 55
PHOTO: VIA @RIAWNACAPRI.
If you're looking for an effortless hairstyle that's still edgy, look no further than this windswept fauxhawk.
12 of 55
Photographed by Victoria Adamson.
One of the things we like most about about short 'dos like this beauty's TWA is that they truly let your outfit shine.
13 of 55
Photo: via @hairstorystudio.
Just when we thought we couldn't love short, shaggy hair more, this gem created by Remy Moore at Hairstory popped up in our Instagram feed.
14 of 55
Photo: via @riawnacapri.
It took a hair-pro trifecta to give Hilary Duff these gorgeous pink-tinged locks and this breezy texture.
15 of 55
Photo: REX USA.
"This iconic cut defined Twiggy. It's the hair that never goes out of style. She was very slender, so having this short hair really defined her face." — Mia Santiago, hairstylist at Sally Hershberger Uptown
16 of 55
Photo: Lester Cohen/Getty Images.
"I love how beautiful and transformative short hair can be. Anyone who wants to instantly change their image should try a style like this." — Anthony Dickey, cofounder of Hair Rules
17 of 55
Photographed by Anna-Alexia Basile.
A chin-length bob with loads of texture is a seriously breezy style.
18 of 55
Photo: Courtesy of Hairstory Studio.
"In the hands of a trusted haircutter, sometimes an unexpected shape can work. This was styled with Purely Perfect Foundation Creme." — Wes Sharpton, stylist at Hairstory Studio
19 of 55
Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images.
We've been reaching for our straighteners almost daily ever since we spotted Zoe Kazan's sleek bob at this year's Golden Globes.
20 of 55
Photo: via @norvai.
"I love this cut because it's unique. There's that perfect balance between precision and texture at the ends. Style this one with mousse to create the right texture between light and volume." — Nathan Rosenkranz, hairstylist
21 of 55
Photo: Ronald Dumont/Getty Images.
"The exemplary mod woman Mary Quant's signature Sassoon haircuts were all about ease. Although it's a strong, geometric shape, it's no-fuss, and so precise that you look straight into her eyes. You notice, without distractions, how captivating she really is." — Wes Sharpton
22 of 55
PHOTO: COURTESY OF ANH CO TRAN.
This choppy bob gets added interest with an A-line shape — the front is approximately one inch longer than the back.
23 of 55
Photo: via @cassiroll.
"This is a great wash-and-go style that can be done in the shower right after conditioning. It's also great for someone growing out their natural hair, but wants it to still look like a style." — Anthony Dickey
24 of 55
PHOTO: COURTESY OF LIZ SUSTAITA.
Blunt bangs give this A-line bob added interest.
25 of 55
"Saskia is one of the many models whose careers seemed liberated once she went short — think Linda Evangelista, Edie Campbell, Agyness Deyn, Karlie Kloss, the list goes on and on. The art of a great short haircut is what it exposes about the woman. No wonder these models look more striking, open, and braver with shorter hair. People are able to connect with them, and that's why they soar to the top." — Wes Sharpton
26 of 55
Teen Vogue beauty and health director Elaine Welteroth's curly, short crop is seriously cool — we dig the tight sides, voluminous top, and the halo effect of the golden highlights.
27 of 55
Photo: Nick Harvey/Getty Images.
"Stella Tennant is a personal favorite of mine — the queen of androgyny." — Wes Sharpton
28 of 55
Photographed by Mark Iantosca.
You can easily change up a curly bob for the season by adding wispy bangs across the forehead.
29 of 55
Photo: via @pkuzmicka.
"I love the shape of Paulina's cut. It's a very short look that still maintains femininity." — Nathan Rosenkranz
30 of 55
Photographed by Anna-Alexia Basile.
This girl's mane is structured without being fussy.
31 of 55
PHOTO: COURTESY OF DEBORAH ANDERSON.
Another bleached, dark-rooted shorter crop that we love. (Score the look with these tips!)
32 of 55
Photo: via @mynaturalsistas.
"Carmen keeps her hair short. Not only does it look good, but it screams confidence. This is great for someone who loves looking put-together quickly while still looking fly." — Anthony Dickey
33 of 55
PHOTO: COURTESY OF SHAI AMIEL.
L.A. hairstylist Shai Amiel says to ask for "rounded layers with side-swept bangs" if you want to copy this enviable look. (The full details are here!)
34 of 55
Photographed by Victoria Adamson.
Punch up a boyish, side-parted style with the right texture and elements of color.
35 of 55
Photo: Courtesy of Hairstory Studio.
"When I first saw Jennie Pennie, she had long hair that was doing nothing for her curl. When we cut it, [the curls] found a much better shape. This cut is romantic and in perfect balance with her cream skin and almond-shaped eyes." — Wes Sharpton
36 of 55
Photo: via @cassandragrey.
"I love this look because it's effortless. If this cut is done correctly, all you should do is dry your hair with a blowdryer and your fingers. Add a light pomade to hold the style." — Nathan Rosenkranz
37 of 55
Photographed by Lauren Perlstein.
"This hair is insanely changeable. When I styled this model for a shoot with Refinery29, I was able to create seven different hairstyles. With shaved sides (think Kelly Osbourne), there is a world of opportunity with the top [part of the hair]. This is great for an edgier chick who loves to change things up." — Mia Santiago
38 of 55
Photo: via @alaiabbbaldwin.
"I love the fringe on Alaia's cut. It's youthful and brings attention to her eyes." — Nathan Rosenkranz
39 of 55
Photo: Courtesy of Hairstory Studio.
"Again, short hair — irrefutably sensual." — Wes Sharpton
40 of 55
Photo: Courtesy of Hairstory Studio.
"With so many cuts today that look shredded for shredded's sake, this bowl has a strong shape — only cut in strategic places to accentuate her features." — Wes Sharpton
41 of 55
"When you strategically cut the hair away from the face, you often expose the most delicate parts of a woman's face — the cheekbones, the eyes, and the back of the neck." — Wes Sharpton
42 of 55
"This look shows off the entire face. There is no hiding behind this one. This, to me, is one of the boldest cuts of confidence a woman can get!" — Mia Santiago
43 of 55
Photographed by Victoria Adamson.
A shocking silver color looks future-chic with a geometric cut.
44 of 55
Photo: via @iamamayzing.
Rosenkranz digs this cut because of the versatility of the length. "Braids, ponies, straight hair, wavy hair — they all work here," he says.
45 of 55
PHOTO: COURTESY OF LIZ SUSTAITA.
Choosing an asymmetrical length — even if it's only by an inch — adds interest to a classic bob. (Tips to get this exact cut here!)
46 of 55
Photo: Jim Smeal/BEImages.
"[Julianne Hough's] ever-changing hair is a dream, and I'm obsessed with her subtly inverted, textured bob. This trendy bob is taking salons by storm, and she is my go-to girl for hairspiration. Keeping this bob — or lob, if you will — is more ideal for women with fuller faces." — Mia Santiago
47 of 55
Photo: Images/REX USA.
"Amelia [Earhart's]...no-fuss cut — short on top, longer on the sides — is fitting and perfect for a pioneering attitude." — Wes Sharpton
48 of 55
Jennifer Hudson proves that a bowl cut can look absolutely fierce.
49 of 55
Photo: Everett/REX USA
"Sally Hershberger put Meg Ryan's hair on the map with the shag, a cut from the '90s that's coming back today. This looks amazing with texture, and can be worn at different lengths to complement face shapes across the board. This is hairspiration at its finest." — Mia Santiago
50 of 55
Photo: via @ haileybaldwin.
"I love this cut because it's a classic bob with a modern twist of texture. For styling, I'd recommend using Alterna Boho Waves, which will give the hair that beachy, salt-air look. Spray it in, and dry with a diffuser, scrunching it here and there for added texture." — Nathan Rosenkranz
51 of 55
Photo: Jim Smeal/BEImages.
"I love the versatility this cut affords you, especially with hair color. It's also versatile because the front can be lengthened or shortened, depending on your face shape." — Anthony Dickey
52 of 55
Photographed by BriAnne Wills.
If you're rocking a lob and want to see if you could go even shorter, try a faux bob. This look was created with an elastic and a few pins. (Hairstylist Harry Josh breaks down the full tutorial here.)
53 of 55
PHOTO: VIA @HAIRROINSALON_LA.
This short, shaggy cut gets added edge thanks to the faded sides. Score it with these tips!
54 of 55
PHOTO: COURTESY OF CHERIN CHOI.
This A-line crop works on every type and texture — and can still go up in a pony! Tips to get the cut here.
55 of 55
