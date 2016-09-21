The Best Photos Of Bold, Beautiful Short-Hair Inspiration

Take a scroll through Instagram — celebs are cropping their hair left and right. And, there's plenty of short-hair inspiration to go around, even if the typical textured bob isn't your thing. Not sure where to find it? Never fear. We tapped four of the top stylists in the field to ask where they find theirs. Click through for the short styles you'll want to sport this season. Go ahead and show the photos to your stylist — but don't be surprised if they already have them hanging at their station.
This clever style was made for bobs. It's cute, yes, but it's also a cinch: it's actually a series of easy-to-do knots! (Full breakdown here.)
The classic undercut gets a modern edge thanks to longer sides and a versatile length through the crown and bangs. Score a similar cut with these tips.
Actress Sophia Bush's choppy bob is the perfect way to test out a shorter 'do if you're used to long hair, since it's just long enough to pull back. (You can find all the details on this cut here!)
Last year, Angolan supermodel Maria Borges walked the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show wearing her short, natural curls. Not only was the moment a huge step forward for the beauty industry, but the style also serves as major hair inspiration.
Rookie editor Tavi Gevinson has sported her fair share of inspirational short cuts, but her most recent pixie is definitely our favorite. The piece-y 'do lets her features (and lipstick) shine.
We love model Charlotte Carey Tampubolon's vibrant, blue, choppy bob.
Just when we thought we couldn't love short, shaggy hair more, this gem created by Remy Moore at Hairstory popped up in our Instagram feed.
It took a hair-pro trifecta to give Hilary Duff these gorgeous pink-tinged locks and this breezy texture.
"This iconic cut defined Twiggy. It's the hair that never goes out of style. She was very slender, so having this short hair really defined her face." — Mia Santiago, hairstylist at Sally Hershberger Uptown
"I love how beautiful and transformative short hair can be. Anyone who wants to instantly change their image should try a style like this." — Anthony Dickey, cofounder of Hair Rules
"In the hands of a trusted haircutter, sometimes an unexpected shape can work. This was styled with Purely Perfect Foundation Creme." — Wes Sharpton, stylist at Hairstory Studio
We've been reaching for our straighteners almost daily ever since we spotted Zoe Kazan's sleek bob at this year's Golden Globes.
"I love this cut because it's unique. There's that perfect balance between precision and texture at the ends. Style this one with mousse to create the right texture between light and volume." — Nathan Rosenkranz, hairstylist
This choppy bob gets added interest with an A-line shape — the front is approximately one inch longer than the back.
Blunt bangs give this A-line bob added interest.
"Saskia is one of the many models whose careers seemed liberated once she went short — think Linda Evangelista, Edie Campbell, Agyness Deyn, Karlie Kloss, the list goes on and on. The art of a great short haircut is what it exposes about the woman. No wonder these models look more striking, open, and braver with shorter hair. People are able to connect with them, and that's why they soar to the top." — Wes Sharpton
Another bleached, dark-rooted shorter crop that we love. (Score the look with these tips!)
L.A. hairstylist Shai Amiel says to ask for "rounded layers with side-swept bangs" if you want to copy this enviable look. (The full details are here!)
"This hair is insanely changeable. When I styled this model for a shoot with Refinery29, I was able to create seven different hairstyles. With shaved sides (think Kelly Osbourne), there is a world of opportunity with the top [part of the hair]. This is great for an edgier chick who loves to change things up." — Mia Santiago
Choosing an asymmetrical length — even if it's only by an inch — adds interest to a classic bob. (Tips to get this exact cut here!)
"I love this cut because it's a classic bob with a modern twist of texture. For styling, I'd recommend using Alterna Boho Waves, which will give the hair that beachy, salt-air look. Spray it in, and dry with a diffuser, scrunching it here and there for added texture." — Nathan Rosenkranz
If you're rocking a lob and want to see if you could go even shorter, try a faux bob. This look was created with an elastic and a few pins. (Hairstylist Harry Josh breaks down the full tutorial here.)
This short, shaggy cut gets added edge thanks to the faded sides. Score it with these tips!
This A-line crop works on every type and texture — and can still go up in a pony! Tips to get the cut here.
