No matter how logical "pretty people make pretty kids" is, celebrity-offspring lookalikes are just so fascinating. Comparing an Oscar- or Grammy-winning artist with his or her mini-me will never get old. That's why the most recent case of serious twinning, Ava Phillippe, has us whoa-ing. You guessed it: She looks exactly like her mom, Reese Witherspoon.
At a recent event for #girlgaze that celebrates female photographers, Ava channeled the '90s in two striking ways. First up: her track pants and platforms, which are very, very Sporty Spice. But mostly Ava looked just like Witherspoon at the premiere of Nowhere in 1997 — double-choker game, form-fitting top and all.
Of course, it helps that the two already look a lot alike (in addition to wearing similar hairstyles and pursing their lips in the exact same pout). But it's the stylistic choices that the pair share in both decades that make it seem as if Phillippe were dressing up as her mom for Halloween. The side-by-side is like looking in a mirror that doubles as a time machine, and it's just all so minimalist-grunge that we can't look away.
Okay, you get it. Let's just say we look forward to seeing what types of #tbt looks Phillippe comes up with next. Sure, plenty of teens want to dress like their younger moms these days (hello, the '90s are back), but this is too real. We'll definitely be keeping an eye out for more throwback Reese vibes from Ava on upcoming red carpets.
