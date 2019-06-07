27 Times We Wanted To Copy Reese Witherspoon's Hair

Reese Witherspoon is our best friend — at least, that's what it feels like, right? We may not be on a never-ending text chain with the actress, but she's taught us a lot over the years, specifically when it comes to having a really good head of hair.
She educated us on perms and endorphins in Legally Blonde, inspired us to get a bob after seeing Sweet Home Alabama, and that there's always — always! — a good time to get bangs. What's more, if you put a photo of her from Cruel Intentions beside a shot from Big Little Lies, you wouldn't be able to tell any time had passed. It's kind of ridiculous how good she looks, so our only explanation is that she’s discovered the Fountain of Youth and has been sipping from it for years.
Now, we're paying tribute to her impressive beauty evolution, proving that age is just a number and if you're Reese Witherspoon, you'll never have a bad hair day in your entire life.