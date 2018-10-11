A similar scheme is put into place on Elite. In the first episode, new student Nadia (Mina El Hammani) catches Lu and Guzman having sex in the showers at their very fancy school, Las Encinas. Having sex during school house (and in the locker room, no less!) isn't allowed, and Lu is terrified that Nadia will expose the couple, who hasn't exactly been the nicest to the school's newbies. (Lu has been particularly cruel about Nadia, who is Muslim, wearing her hijab to school.)