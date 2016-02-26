News broke last October that a Cruel Intentions TV series is in the works at NBC, but not everyone was convinced. After all, the 1999 teen movie is so beloved that when three of its stars reunited to watch an LA theatre's Unauthorised Musical Parody, the pictures went viral. But now one of those stars, Sarah Michelle Gellar, has announced that she will be returning for the TV series and it's officially time to get excited.
Sharing pictures of herself with director Roger Kumble and producer Neal Moritz, the creative team behind the original film and the new TV series, the actress wrote on Instagram: "That's right, 'everybody loves me, and I intend to keep it that way,' #kathrynmerteuil is back!!! I am happy to say that I will be joining them (and @nbctv ) on the new #Crueltv." According to Deadline, the TV series is set 15 years after the film and finds Gellar's Kathryn Merteuil vying for control of her parents' company while trying to win over her step-nephew Bash, the son of Sebastian and Annette (Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon – yes you heard correct.)
To whet our appetites for the series, let's take a look back at Kathryn's most scandalous moments from the film.
"I hate it when things don't go my way"
Kathryn uses this line while flirting shamelessly with Sebastian. "It makes me so horny." Is it weird that he's her step-brother? Yes, it is, still.
Sharing pictures of herself with director Roger Kumble and producer Neal Moritz, the creative team behind the original film and the new TV series, the actress wrote on Instagram: "That's right, 'everybody loves me, and I intend to keep it that way,' #kathrynmerteuil is back!!! I am happy to say that I will be joining them (and @nbctv ) on the new #Crueltv." According to Deadline, the TV series is set 15 years after the film and finds Gellar's Kathryn Merteuil vying for control of her parents' company while trying to win over her step-nephew Bash, the son of Sebastian and Annette (Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon – yes you heard correct.)
To whet our appetites for the series, let's take a look back at Kathryn's most scandalous moments from the film.
"I hate it when things don't go my way"
Kathryn uses this line while flirting shamelessly with Sebastian. "It makes me so horny." Is it weird that he's her step-brother? Yes, it is, still.
Advertisement
"You can put it anywhere"
Talking of which, here's Kathryn raising the stakes of her bet with Sebastian. If he manages to take the virginity of Reese Witherspoon's strait-laced Annette, Kathryn tells him he can finally sleep with her too. "You can put it anywhere you want," she teases, not so coyly.
Talking of which, here's Kathryn raising the stakes of her bet with Sebastian. If he manages to take the virginity of Reese Witherspoon's strait-laced Annette, Kathryn tells him he can finally sleep with her too. "You can put it anywhere you want," she teases, not so coyly.
The kiss with the spit
Kathryn's kiss with Selma Blair's Cecile is probably the film's most famous scene. The actresses recreated their iconic lip-lock during their theatre trip last year.
Kathryn's kiss with Selma Blair's Cecile is probably the film's most famous scene. The actresses recreated their iconic lip-lock during their theatre trip last year.
The Bittersweet (Symphony) Justice
And here's Kathryn getting her comeuppance at the end of the film. It's safe to presume her downfall wouldn't have lasted very long. Tut tut.
And here's Kathryn getting her comeuppance at the end of the film. It's safe to presume her downfall wouldn't have lasted very long. Tut tut.
Advertisement