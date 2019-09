News broke last October that a Cruel Intentions TV series is in the works at NBC, but not everyone was convinced. After all, the 1999 teen movie is so beloved that when three of its stars reunited to watch an LA theatre's Unauthorised Musical Parody, the pictures went viral. But now one of those stars, Sarah Michelle Gellar, has announced that she will be returning for the TV series and it's officially time to get excited.Sharing pictures of herself with director Roger Kumble and producer Neal Moritz, the creative team behind the original film and the new TV series, the actress wrote on Instagram: "That's right, 'everybody loves me, and I intend to keep it that way,' #kathrynmerteuil is back!!! I am happy to say that I will be joining them (and @nbctv ) on the new #Crueltv." According to Deadline , the TV series is set 15 years after the film and finds Gellar's Kathryn Merteuil vying for control of her parents' company while trying to win over her step-nephew Bash, the son of Sebastian and Annette (Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon – yes you heard correct.)To whet our appetites for the series, let's take a look back at Kathryn's most scandalous moments from the film.Kathryn uses this line while flirting shamelessly with Sebastian. "It makes me so horny." Is it weird that he's her step-brother? Yes, it is, still.