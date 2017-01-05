Cruel Intentions Musical Coming To Broadway For Valentine’s Day

Look, we all moved to New York City because of Cruel Intentions. The film, an adaptation of Pierre Choderlos de Laclos' 1782 epistolary novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses, had everything you'd want out of a teen sex comedy. Secrets, ultra-swank Manhattan apartments, and elaborate sexual games that walk right up to the line marked "incest." The movie has already inspired a musical, and now that musical is heading home. Cruel Intentions is coming to Broadway, according to The Hollywood Reporter. After all, that movie is kind of why you wanted to go to begin with. Who could resist the siren song of ultra-rich teenagers playing elaborate games of incest chicken? The show sold out a pair of Hollywood engagements and will now travel cross-country for an ultra-limited run at (Le) Poisson Rouge. The pop-up will take place February 11, 13, and 14. Co-creators Jordan Ross and Lindsey Rosin tell THR they hope to transition to a more permanent home in an Off-Broadway venue. "The idea was always to head to New York — it's like bringing Kathryn and Sebastian back home," Ross told the magazine. "We hope this is a starting point for a bright future for the show." The 1999 movie is already the subject of an upcoming TV adaptation.
