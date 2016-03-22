Kathryn Merteuil is back in business. What could possibly go wrong?
Sarah Michelle Gellar seems to be settling back into her role as the Cruel Intentions baddie quite nicely. The actress is set to reprise her role from the 1999 film in an NBC reboot.
Picking up the action 15 years later, the show will see Merteuil having transitioned from prep school princess to ruthless businesswoman. As Gellar is finding out, though, some things haven't changed.
The Buffy star shared this photo from the set, alongside a throwback from the original film. The man next to her is Roger Kumble, who directed the film version and is working on its follow-up. Clearly, these two have a routine.
"'Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it,'" Gellar quipped. "(Or in my case lucky to repeat it)."
We're just happy to watch.
Sarah Michelle Gellar seems to be settling back into her role as the Cruel Intentions baddie quite nicely. The actress is set to reprise her role from the 1999 film in an NBC reboot.
Picking up the action 15 years later, the show will see Merteuil having transitioned from prep school princess to ruthless businesswoman. As Gellar is finding out, though, some things haven't changed.
The Buffy star shared this photo from the set, alongside a throwback from the original film. The man next to her is Roger Kumble, who directed the film version and is working on its follow-up. Clearly, these two have a routine.
"'Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it,'" Gellar quipped. "(Or in my case lucky to repeat it)."
We're just happy to watch.
Advertisement