Cue up "Bittersweet Symphony" and let the '90s nostalgia begin.
Cruel Intentions, the 1999 film starring Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Selma Blair, is getting a TV reboot, The Hollywood Reporter confirms. NBC has issued a pilot order for the show, which would take place some 15 years after we last saw Annette driving off in Sebastian's car.
According to the new show's premise, Annette and Sebastian had a child, a son called Bash. After discovering his late father's journals, Bash is swept into a life of glamour and intrigue. His aunt, Kathryn, is his manipulative guide as she tries to take control of the family business Valmont International. It all sounds very Gossip Girl, no?
Before you start moaning about Hollywood ripping off yet another film favorite, consider that Cruel Intentions was itself a reboot of sorts, based on the novel Les Liaisons Dangereuse, which also spawned the films Valmont and Dangerous Liaisons. Let's keep an open mind.
Cruel Intentions, the 1999 film starring Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Selma Blair, is getting a TV reboot, The Hollywood Reporter confirms. NBC has issued a pilot order for the show, which would take place some 15 years after we last saw Annette driving off in Sebastian's car.
According to the new show's premise, Annette and Sebastian had a child, a son called Bash. After discovering his late father's journals, Bash is swept into a life of glamour and intrigue. His aunt, Kathryn, is his manipulative guide as she tries to take control of the family business Valmont International. It all sounds very Gossip Girl, no?
Before you start moaning about Hollywood ripping off yet another film favorite, consider that Cruel Intentions was itself a reboot of sorts, based on the novel Les Liaisons Dangereuse, which also spawned the films Valmont and Dangerous Liaisons. Let's keep an open mind.
Advertisement