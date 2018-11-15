Netflix has carved a name for itself in the YA space with youth-centric series like 13 Reasons Why, Atypical, and On My Block. Yet while the platform consistently churned out teen dramas, it was missing one little thing: A very sexy teen soap.
Enter Elite, a new Spanish-language drama so juicy, so steamy, that it could make the Upper East Side crew from Gossip Girl blush.
Despite the fact that the cast wears nearly identical prep school uniforms to what Blair (Leighton Meester) and Serena (Blake Lively) donned on The CW show, Elite may have even more in common with Big Little Lies. Brewing tensions between classmates — some rich, others scholarship kids — leads to a brutal, bloody murder. Who did it? Why did they do it? All we really know is: They looked fabulous doing it.
Before we can identify the killer or their motives, we'll have an entire school year of secrets to discover. These "elitists" are all hiding something, so prepare for plenty of jaw-dropping reveals throughout the lush eight-episode season.
But, since there are also oodles of characters with even more secrets to unpack, it's good to get to know who they are before you dive in to the beautiful-but-bloody world of Elite. Read ahead to get schooled on who is who.
