We are officially one step closer to the return of one of our favorite binge watches from last year. Filming for Big Little Lies season 2 just wrapped – two days ago, to be exact.
It’s a pretty well known fact that the Big Little Lies cast is one of the most tight-knit casts around, possibly only competing with Stranger Things. At every opportunity, this group of women support each other, whether it be as a co-star or their friend's biggest cheerleader. While they may not have celebrated the night they finished filming, a few of the cast members took to Instagram to thank their co-stars.
Advertisement
Feeling so grateful to my #BigLittleLies family on our last day of shooting Season 2! ? You have all inspired me, supported me, made me laugh & cry. Making the second season even more exciting than the last (I can’t wait for y’all to see it!!) Thank you @HBO and our amazing Director Andrea Arnold! Big love to my sisters @nicolekidman @lauradern @shailenewoodley @zoeisabellakravitz and #MerylStreep. ❤️❤️❤️
“You have all inspired me, supported me, made me laugh & cry. Making the second season even more exciting than the last,” wrote Reese Witherspoon, who not only acts on the show but is also one of the executive producers alongside Nicole Kidman. Kidman shared her own post wearing a sweatshirt that any BLL superfan would love to get their hands on.
That’s a wrap on #BigLittleLies Season 2 filming! What a beautiful journey this has been with my Monterey 5 sisters and our passionate dedicated crew. Thank you HBO for the amazing opportunity and thank you Andrea Arnold for being our fearless leader, and of course the one and only Meryl Streep for believing in us. I love you all. xx
“What a beautiful journey this has been with my Monterey 5 sisters and our passionate dedicated crew,” wrote Kidman. “Thank you HBO for the amazing opportunity and thank you Andrea Arnold for being our fearless leader, and of course the one and only Meryl Streep for believing in us.”
The cast of BLL have gone beyond friend goals. They create opportunities for each other, they go to each other’s film premieres, and, according to Zoë Kravtiz, they even bowl together.
“We do a lot of dinners together. We went bowling in Monterey,” the actress revealed in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel. While she admits that she is far from the best bowler, Kravtiz recounted the highlight of their bowling excursion with co-star Meryl Streep. “I got a strike...Meryl, I think she is very dedicated to everything that she does. So she was really into the game, and I got a strike, and she turned to me and she said, ‘You’re my hero!’ And I know that it was just bowling. I know she didn’t mean it, but time slowed down.” Honestly, we’d probably have the same exact reaction.
HBO has not announced when Big Little Lies will return, but we do know that it won’t be until at least 2019.
Advertisement