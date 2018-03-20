New season, same lies. Or at least, it doesn't look like much has changed in these recent behind-the-scenes photos from the filming of Big Little Lies' second season. The women we've been missing since the season finale almost a year ago are back in action on set, per some snaps of filming that stars Laura Dern, Reese Witherspoon, and Zoe Kravitz have posted on Instagram.
We haven't been totally in the dark since last year's shocking twist. We know season 2 is all about grappling with that fateful night, when the women of Monterey killed Celeste's (Nicole Kidman) abusive husband Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgård). We also know to expect some new characters, the most exciting of which is Wright's mother, played by none other than Meryl Streep. She comes into town following the death of her son, and she's looking for answers. We can only hope this means she'll be reprising the cold-hearted and ruthless tendencies of one of the actress' other iconic characters: Miranda Priestly.
But until we get more season two gossip, let's investigate the photos below:
Posted by both Dern and Witherspoon, this photo shows both Renata (Dern) and Madeline (Witherspoon) back at the Seaside Coffee Shop, plotting something at a table outside. They're also sporting the most convincing "nope, we didn't just commit murder" outfits, but the looks on their faces say it all.
"Watch out Monterey, here we come!" Witherspoon captioned the post.
While Kravitz's photo gives less clues, it does show the actress has returned to her character, Bonnie's, signature hair.
"Bonnie’s. Back," she wrote over the weekend, causing a storm of excitement in the comments.
While the photos don't satisfy any of our spoiler cravings, they are comforting because now at least we know season 2 is officially on its way — but it won't be here any time soon. According to IMDB, the season begins airing in 2018 but doesn't wrap up until next year. We're going to need a lot more photos.
