We haven't been totally in the dark since last year's shocking twist. We know season 2 is all about grappling with that fateful night , when the women of Monterey killed Celeste's (Nicole Kidman) abusive husband Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgård). We also know to expect some new characters, the most exciting of which is Wright's mother, played by none other than Meryl Streep . She comes into town following the death of her son, and she's looking for answers. We can only hope this means she'll be reprising the cold-hearted and ruthless tendencies of one of the actress' other iconic characters: Miranda Priestly.