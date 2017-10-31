Stranger Things season 2 is finally, finally here, and if you're like me, you've already blown through the nine short (at least, it felt) episodes and are seriously hungry for more.
While we won't get new shows soon, there is a way to fill the void that's already forming in our hearts: Instagram. Thankfully, the cast is very active on social media, which means their Instagram accounts are chock-full of personal photos, but also photos from the set and of events with their cast mates as well.
Yes, the show somehow gets even better after glimpsing just a fraction of what things must have been like behind the scenes – which we already know were a ton of fun thanks to interviews.
"I loved having a new girl on the show, because it’s nice not to be surrounded by boys,” Millie Bobby Brown told Variety about her new cast member Sadie Sink.
"Me and Millie automatically clicked because we were the only girls in the group," Sink added.
This isn't to say the boys aren't a huge part of her life. It's hard to think of a friend group that's closer than the Stranger Things crew.
"I know the true boys, and they know the true me," she continued. "We like to be as private as we can."
According to creator Matt Duffer, the group is going to be bonded "for life."
That's easy to believe after seeing these photos. They're sentimental, they're goofy, and sometimes, they downright heart wrenching. Click ahead for some of the best behind-the-scenes and up-close-and-personal grams from the kids, teens, and occasional adults who have taken over our Netflix queue.