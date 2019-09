There Is More To This Big Little Lies Cast Photo Than Meets The Eye

But this is more than a photo of the BLL cast as a group of co-workers who enjoy hanging out. It symbolizes what happens when women can work together without being forced to compete for limited opportunities. They build each other up and they support each other . When they see one opportunity for one woman, they don’t see it as something to compete over, but rather as a sign that there needs to be more opportunities . Instead of playing the game, they intend to change the rules.